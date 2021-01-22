Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16 [Image 1 of 3]

    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16

    ITALY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2021. The 510th FS provides combat airpower in support of joint, NATO, and combined operations . (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 04:27
    Photo ID: 6515546
    VIRIN: 210122-F-XG201-1017
    Resolution: 939x626
    Size: 59.23 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16
    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16
    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano AB
    ITAF
    Buzzards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT