Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2021. The 510th FS provides combat airpower in support of joint, NATO, and combined operations . (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
