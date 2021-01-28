Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th Airlift Wing celebrates 2020 annual award winners [Image 13 of 14]

    436th Airlift Wing celebrates 2020 annual award winners

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 436th AW interim command chief, pose for a photo at the conclusion of the 436th AW 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2021. Jones and Grisham presented eagle trophies to annual award winners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, 436th Airlift Wing celebrates 2020 annual award winners [Image 14 of 14], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

