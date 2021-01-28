436th Airlift Wing celebrates 2020 annual award winners

Carmel-Ann Feliciani, 436th Wing Staff Agencies, poses for a photo with Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 436th AW interim command chief, following the conclusion of the 436th AW 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2021. Feliciani was named the wing's category III civilian of the year and received an eagle trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

