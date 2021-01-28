436th Airlift Wing celebrates 2020 annual award winners

Jessica Hammer, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo with Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 436th AW interim command chief, following the conclusion of the 436th AW 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2021. Hammer received the wing's volunteer service award of the year and an eagle trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

