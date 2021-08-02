Temporary facilities under construction at SW Border

Temporary processing facilities are constructed in Donna, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021, to safely process individuals encountered by, and in the custody of, the U.S. Border Patrol. The facility will provide processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated. U.S. Border Patrol photo by Michael Battise

