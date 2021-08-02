Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Temporary facilities under construction at SW Border [Image 22 of 27]

    Temporary facilities under construction at SW Border

    DONNA, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Temporary processing facilities are constructed in Donna, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021, to safely process individuals encountered by, and in the custody of, the U.S. Border Patrol. The facility will provide processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated. U.S. Border Patrol photo by Michael Battise

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6514091
    VIRIN: 210208-H-DO456-019
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: DONNA, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Temporary facilities under construction at SW Border [Image 27 of 27], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Border Patrol
    soft sided facilities

