Temporary processing facilities are constructed in Donna, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021, to safely process individuals encountered by, and in the custody of, the U.S. Border Patrol. The facility will provide processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated. U.S. Border Patrol photo by Michael Battise
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 11:49
|Photo ID:
|6514088
|VIRIN:
|210208-H-DO456-021
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.07 MB
|Location:
|DONNA, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Temporary facilities under construction at SW Border [Image 27 of 27]
