4th FRS quality assurance Airmen ensure proper maintenance of F-15E Strike Eagles

Tech. Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez, 4th FRS quality assurance inspector (right), observes maintainers working on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. As a quality assurance inspector, Gonzalez ensured the aircraft was properly maintenance in accordance with technical orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|02.04.2021
|02.09.2021 11:19
|6514043
|210204-F-JN771-1042
|3559x2376
|932.32 KB
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|2
|1
