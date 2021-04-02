4th FRS quality assurance Airmen ensure proper maintenance of F-15E Strike Eagles

Tech. Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez, 4th FRS quality assurance inspector (right), observes maintainers working on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. As a quality assurance inspector, Gonzalez ensured the aircraft was properly maintenance in accordance with technical orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

