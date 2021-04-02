Staff Sgt. William Price (left) and Tech. Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez (right), 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron quality assurance inspectors, perform a safety inspection on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Price and Gonzalez performed the inspection to ensure the aircraft, equipment and personnel are safe prior to maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 11:19 Photo ID: 6514042 VIRIN: 210204-F-JN771-1032 Resolution: 5100x3405 Size: 1.69 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FRS quality assurance Airmen ensure proper maintenance of F-15E Strike Eagles [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.