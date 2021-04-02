Tech. Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez (left) and Staff Sgt. William Price (right), 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron quality assurance inspectors, perform a personal evaluation on Airman 1st Class Richard Say, 333rd Fighter Squadron avionics technician, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Gonzalez and Price perform inspections to ensure maintainers meet task proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 11:19
|Photo ID:
|6514041
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-JN771-1027
|Resolution:
|3466x2476
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th FRS quality assurance Airmen ensure proper maintenance of F-15E Strike Eagles [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
