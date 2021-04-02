Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th FRS quality assurance Airmen ensure proper maintenance of F-15E Strike Eagles [Image 1 of 3]

    4th FRS quality assurance Airmen ensure proper maintenance of F-15E Strike Eagles

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez (left) and Staff Sgt. William Price (right), 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron quality assurance inspectors, perform a personal evaluation on Airman 1st Class Richard Say, 333rd Fighter Squadron avionics technician, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Gonzalez and Price perform inspections to ensure maintainers meet task proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

