Stories from the front: COVID-19-10EAEF Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight unload a litter with a simulated patient from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2021. In a real-world operation the patient would be transported to the nearest appropriate facility while the crew decontaminated the aircraft and prepared it for the next mission. The Negatively Pressurized Conex used in the training is permanently assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing here and offers infectious disease transport capabilities to Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez)

