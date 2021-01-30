Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stories from the front: COVID-19-10EAEF Training [Image 10 of 11]

    Stories from the front: COVID-19-10EAEF Training

    RP, GERMANY

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fiona Kirnan, 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight medical technician, looks through a window of a Negatively Pressurized Conex during a training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 30, 2021. An important part of training includes observing how the crew behaves and interacts with patients inside the NPC . The NPC used in the training is permanently assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing here and offers infectious disease transport capabilities to Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 09:59
    Photo ID: 6513847
    VIRIN: 210130-F-WY757-192
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stories from the front: COVID-19-10EAEF Training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    10th EAEF
    COVID-19

