U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fiona Kirnan, 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight medical technician, looks through a window of a Negatively Pressurized Conex during a training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 30, 2021. An important part of training includes observing how the crew behaves and interacts with patients inside the NPC . The NPC used in the training is permanently assigned to the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing here and offers infectious disease transport capabilities to Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 09:59 Photo ID: 6513847 VIRIN: 210130-F-WY757-192 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 2.01 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stories from the front: COVID-19-10EAEF Training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.