COVID-19 VACCINE ARRIVES TO CAMP LEMONNIER

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 8, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Foley, from Houston, left, and Lt. David L. Cruz from San Juan, Puerto Rico, read instructions on boxes of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as they arrive to Camp Lemonnier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility for an upcoming mass administration on base, Feb. 8, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

