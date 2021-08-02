Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 VACCINE ARRIVES TO CAMP LEMONNIER

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 8, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Foley, from Houston, leads a group of Camp Lemonnier’s Aviation Operations Center, Defense Logistics Agency and Expeditionary Medical Facility staff in transporting the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive on base, Feb. 8, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

