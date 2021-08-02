CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 8, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Foley, from Houston, leads a group of Camp Lemonnier’s Aviation Operations Center, Defense Logistics Agency and Expeditionary Medical Facility staff in transporting the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive on base, Feb. 8, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 08:45 Photo ID: 6513772 VIRIN: 210108-N-RF885-0033 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 4.34 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 VACCINE ARRIVES TO CAMP LEMONNIER [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.