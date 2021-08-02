CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 8, 2021) – Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown of Pearl City, Hawaii, records an interview on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Feb. 8, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|02.08.2021
|02.09.2021 08:45
|6513771
|210208-N-RF885-0024
|8256x5504
|3.54 MB
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|PEARL CITY, HI, US
|1
|0
This work, PEARL CITY, HAWAII SAILOR DOCUMENTS HISTORY AT CAMP LEMONNIER [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
