Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Makin Island Underway [Image 7 of 14]

    Makin Island Underway

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    02.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210205-N-LR905-1277 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 8, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transit the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 8. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 05:03
    Photo ID: 6513579
    VIRIN: 210205-N-LR905-1277
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island transits Strait of Hormuz
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and Embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Enter Arabian Gulf

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT