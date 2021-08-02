Makin Island Underway

210205-N-LR905-1277 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 8, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transit the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 8. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

Date Taken: 02.08.2021