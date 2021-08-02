USS Makin Island transits Strait of Hormuz

210208-M-PQ459-1068 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 8, 2021) – A MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, departs the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) as the ship transits the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 8. The Makin Island Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

