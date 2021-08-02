Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island transits Strait of Hormuz [Image 2 of 14]

    USS Makin Island transits Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    02.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210208-M-PQ459-1068 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 8, 2021) – A MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, departs the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) as the ship transits the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 8. The Makin Island Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    This work, USS Makin Island transits Strait of Hormuz [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and Embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Enter Arabian Gulf

