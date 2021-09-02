Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and Embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Enter Arabian Gulf

Courtesy Photo | 210205-N-LR905-1529 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 8, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210205-N-LR905-1529 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 8, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transit the Strait of Hormuz, Feb. 8. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh) see less | View Image Page

ARABIAN GULF - The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) along with the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) and dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) transited the Strait of Hormuz, entering the Arabian Gulf Feb. 8.



Makin Island is the flagship of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), which includes amphibious transport dock ships USS Somerset (LPD 25) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), and embarked Marines from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).



While in the Gulf, the Makin Island ARG and 15th MEU will operate and train alongside regional and coalition partners, and provide naval aviation support to Operations Inherent Resolve and Enduring Freedom.



San Diego and Somerset entered the Gulf on Jan. 22 and Feb. 5 respectively.



The Makin Island ARG/15th MEU is an inherently flexible maneuver force capable of being rapidly deployed across combatant commands to meet emerging missions or contingencies, deter potential adversaries, respond to humanitarian crisis, reassure partners, enhance security, and ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.



The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce.