SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) move into formation alongside the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during dual-carrier operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 23:33
|Photo ID:
|6513305
|VIRIN:
|210209-N-DK867-1115
|Resolution:
|3732x2488
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 10 of 10], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
