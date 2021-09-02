SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) move into formation alongside the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during dual-carrier operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

