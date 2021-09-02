Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Deirdre Marsac 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) – The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 23:33
    Photo ID: 6513302
    VIRIN: 210209-N-DK867-1017
    Resolution: 3926x2617
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 10 of 10], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

