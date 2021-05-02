Scott McClure, Master Sgt. Luke Rogan and Capt. Nathanael Kohl present their idea for a 3D interior scanner plan to senior leaders during the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The team won third place at the event, earning a share of $1 million in funding and resources to pursue their idea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)
This work, 2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo [Image 3 of 3], by Deborah Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
