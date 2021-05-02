2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo

Scott McClure, Master Sgt. Luke Rogan and Capt. Nathanael Kohl present their idea for a 3D interior scanner plan to senior leaders during the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The team won third place at the event, earning a share of $1 million in funding and resources to pursue their idea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)

