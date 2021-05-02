Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo [Image 2 of 3]

    2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Deborah Aragon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jordon Varnier presents his idea for an auto-ping script to identify offline Defense Biometric Identification System scanners to senior leaders during the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Varnier won second place in the event, earning a share of $1 million in funding and resources to pursue his idea. Varnier is the crime prevention program manager for the 30th Security Forces Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo [Image 3 of 3], by Deborah Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Smart locker idea wins AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo

