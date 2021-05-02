2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo

Staff Sgt. Jordon Varnier presents his idea for an auto-ping script to identify offline Defense Biometric Identification System scanners to senior leaders during the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Varnier won second place in the event, earning a share of $1 million in funding and resources to pursue his idea. Varnier is the crime prevention program manager for the 30th Security Forces Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 15:42
|Photo ID:
|6512976
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-FR885-014
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|731.11 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
