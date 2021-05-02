2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo

Airman 1st Class Ricardo “Noah” Morales presents an idea for a smart locker system to senior leaders during the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Morales won first place in the event, earning a share of $1 million in funding and resources to pursue his idea. He is an E8-C Joint Surveillance and Target Attack Radar System, or JSTARS, journeyman with the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)

