Airman 1st Class Ricardo “Noah” Morales presents an idea for a smart locker system to senior leaders during the 2021 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Innovation Rodeo, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Morales won first place in the event, earning a share of $1 million in funding and resources to pursue his idea. He is an E8-C Joint Surveillance and Target Attack Radar System, or JSTARS, journeyman with the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 15:42
|Photo ID:
|6512975
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-FR885-011
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|839.02 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo [Image 3 of 3], by Deborah Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Smart locker idea wins AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo
LEAVE A COMMENT