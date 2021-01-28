Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Material Examiner and Identifier Gregory Bryan performs receipt evaluations of turn-in property at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services [Image 5 of 5]

    Material Examiner and Identifier Gregory Bryan performs receipt evaluations of turn-in property at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services

    PA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Material Examiner and Identifier Gregory Bryan performs receipt evaluations of turn-in property at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services property disposal field site in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, 01/28/2021

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6512851
    VIRIN: 210128-D-LU733-260
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Material Examiner and Identifier Gregory Bryan performs receipt evaluations of turn-in property at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services [Image 5 of 5], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Disposition Services Susquehanna

