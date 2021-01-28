Reuse, Transfer and Donation Specialist Cindy Anderson assists Newberry Police Dept. Officer Kevin Romine as he screens excess Defense Department property stored at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services warehouse in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, 01/28/2021
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6512849
|VIRIN:
|210128-D-LU733-165
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reuse, Transfer and Donation Specialist Cindy Anderson checks out property with Newberry Police Dept. Officer Kevin Romine [Image 5 of 5], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
