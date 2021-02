ANG Command Chief Williams visits 104th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marie Georgefils, communication plans and program specialist, 104th Communications Flight (CF), briefs Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, during a virtual meet-and-greet with 104th CF Airmen during a visit to the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2021. Williams toured the 104th FW to learn about the wing’s unique training initiatives and check the pulse of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

