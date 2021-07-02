Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief Williams visits 104th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 6]

    ANG Command Chief Williams visits 104th Fighter Wing

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, observes a 104th Logistics Readiness Squadron convoy exercise during a visit to the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2021. Williams toured the 104th FW to learn about the wing’s unique training initiatives and check the pulse of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 11:16
    Photo ID: 6512595
    VIRIN: 210207-Z-MT804-1408
    Resolution: 7869x5240
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Command Chief of the Air National Guard

