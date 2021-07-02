U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks with Staff Sgt. Daniela Rizzari, aerospace medical technician, 104th Medical Group, during a visit to the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2021. Williams toured the 104th FW to learn about the wing’s unique training initiatives and check the pulse of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 11:16
|Photo ID:
|6512596
|VIRIN:
|210207-Z-MT804-1172
|Resolution:
|7216x5154
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANG Command Chief Williams visits 104th Fighter Wing [Image 6 of 6]
