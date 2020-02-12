Lt. Dan Xu (right), biochemist and full-time Duty Under Instruction (DUINS) Fellow provides a research initiative update to Dr. Karen Mumy (left), Director of Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), at Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton). Lt. Xu is looking to characterize toxicity and identify biomarkers of diesel exhaust.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 09:58
|Photo ID:
|6512529
|VIRIN:
|201202-N-IG594-0025
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DUINS Fellow at NAMRU-Dayton [Image 2 of 2], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DUINS Fellow Funded to Bring Science to the Battlefield
LEAVE A COMMENT