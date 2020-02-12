Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DUINS Fellow at NAMRU-Dayton [Image 2 of 2]

    DUINS Fellow at NAMRU-Dayton

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Lt. Dan Xu (right), biochemist and full-time Duty Under Instruction (DUINS) Fellow provides a research initiative update to Dr. Karen Mumy (left), Director of Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), at Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton). Lt. Xu is looking to characterize toxicity and identify biomarkers of diesel exhaust.

