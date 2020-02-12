Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DUINS Fellow at NAMRU-Dayton [Image 1 of 2]

    DUINS Fellow at NAMRU-Dayton

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Lt. Dan Xu, biochemist and full-time Duty Under Instruction (DUINS) Fellow assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) is studying toxicity of diesel exhaust in support of Navy Medicine research. Lt. Xu is gaining critical education that will contribute to her scientific foundation and each mission she is assigned to.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 09:58
    Photo ID: 6512528
    VIRIN: 201202-N-IG594-0063
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DUINS Fellow at NAMRU-Dayton [Image 2 of 2], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DUINS Fellow at NAMRU-Dayton
    DUINS Fellow at NAMRU-Dayton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DUINS Fellow Funded to Bring Science to the Battlefield

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Scientific Study

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    NAMRUDayton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT