DUINS Fellow at NAMRU-Dayton

Lt. Dan Xu, biochemist and full-time Duty Under Instruction (DUINS) Fellow assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) is studying toxicity of diesel exhaust in support of Navy Medicine research. Lt. Xu is gaining critical education that will contribute to her scientific foundation and each mission she is assigned to.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 09:58
|Photo ID:
|6512528
|VIRIN:
|201202-N-IG594-0063
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
