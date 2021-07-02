Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Panther Brigade Assists Internally Displaced Persons [Image 4 of 4]

    Panther Brigade Assists Internally Displaced Persons

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division provide assistance to internally displaced persons during rotation 21-04 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 7, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 09:56
    Photo ID: 6512527
    VIRIN: 210207-A-QM437-156
    Resolution: 6153x4102
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Brigade Assists Internally Displaced Persons [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Panther Brigade Assists Internally Displaced Persons
    Panther Brigade Assists Internally Displaced Persons
    Panther Brigade Assists Internally Displaced Persons
    Panther Brigade Assists Internally Displaced Persons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    All The Way
    JRTC3/82DRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT