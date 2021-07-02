Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division provide assistance to internally displaced persons during rotation 21-04 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Feb. 7, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 09:56 Photo ID: 6512524 VIRIN: 210207-A-QM437-093 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.58 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Panther Brigade Assists Internally Displaced Persons [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.