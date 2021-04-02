A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 6th Security Forces Squadron and dog with the K-9 Squadron sit on the MacDill Air Force Base flightline on February 4, 2021. Events were held on MacDill’s flightline to gather excitement for the Buccaneers playing in Super Bowl LV and the flyover of U.S. Air Force aircraft, both on the following Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tiffany A. Emery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6512424 VIRIN: 210204-F-UV276-0007 Resolution: 2474x1856 Size: 1.09 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Visitors to the flightline [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.