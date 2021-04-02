Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Visitors to the flightline [Image 3 of 9]

    Visitors to the flightline

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Cris Carter, Pro Football Hall of Fame recipient met with Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th ARW on MacDill Air Force Base on February 4, 2021. Events were held on MacDill’s flightline to gather excitement for the Buccaneers playing in Super Bowl LV and the flyover of U.S. Air Force aircraft, both on the following Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tiffany A. Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:04
    Photo ID: 6512419
    VIRIN: 210204-F-UV276-0004
    Resolution: 4908x3924
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visitors to the flightline [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usaf
    afreserves

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT