Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Visitors to the flightline [Image 5 of 9]

    Visitors to the flightline

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 6th Security Forces Squadron and dog with the K-9 Squadron sit on the MacDill Air Force Base flightline on February 4, 2021. Events were held on MacDill’s flightline to gather excitement for the Buccaneers playing in Super Bowl LV and the flyover of U.S. Air Force aircraft, both on the following Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tiffany A. Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 08:04
    Photo ID: 6512423
    VIRIN: 210204-F-UV276-0006
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visitors to the flightline [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline
    Visitors to the flightline

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usaf
    afreserves

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT