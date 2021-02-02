Senior Airman Christian Harris, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler and his K-9, Brix1, search for a simulated bomb during explosive detection training Feb. 2, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. MWDs are tested each week in a simulated environment to sharpen their skills in detecting explosives and illicit substances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 06:36 Photo ID: 6512350 VIRIN: 210202-F-BQ566-1003 Resolution: 4882x3906 Size: 12.31 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD Explosive Detection Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.