    MWD Explosive Detection Training [Image 3 of 4]

    MWD Explosive Detection Training

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Christian Harris, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, follows his K-9, Brix1, during explosive detection training Feb. 2, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. MWDs are tested each week in a simulated environment to sharpen their skills in detecting explosives and illicit substances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 06:36
    Photo ID: 6512349
    VIRIN: 210202-F-BQ566-1002
    Resolution: 4597x3678
    Size: 13.7 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Explosive Detection Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Military Working Dog
    Training
    39th Security Forces Squadron

