Senior Airman Christian Harris, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, rewards his K-9, Brix1, with a toy after completing explosive detection training Feb. 2, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. MWD handlers use positive reinforcement rewarding their K-9s to repeat positive behaviors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 06:36
|Photo ID:
|6512347
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-BQ566-1005
|Resolution:
|4470x3576
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD Explosive Detection Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
