    U.S., French forces conduct joint artillery training [Image 21 of 24]

    U.S., French forces conduct joint artillery training

    DJIBOUTI

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and French Soldiers assigned to the 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (RIAOM) participate in a live-fire joint artillery training event at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. U.S. and French forces took turns firing their weapons systems and demonstrating their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    Djibouti
    French
    CJTF-HOA
    Artillery

