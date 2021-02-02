U.S., French forces conduct joint artillery training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and French Soldiers assigned to the 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (RIAOM) participate in a live-fire joint artillery training event at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. U.S. and French forces took turns firing their weapons systems and demonstrating their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

