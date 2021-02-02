Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., French forces conduct joint artillery training

    U.S., French forces conduct joint artillery training

    DJIBOUTI

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and French Soldiers assigned to the 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (RIAOM) participate in a live-fire joint artillery training event at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The purpose of the joint training was to share French and U.S. Army artillery techniques and further the relationship between EARF Soldiers and the 5th RIAOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

