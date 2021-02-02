U.S., French forces conduct joint artillery training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) in support of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and French Soldiers assigned to the 5th Overseas Intermarines Regiment (RIAOM) participate in a live-fire joint artillery training event at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Feb. 2, 2021. The purpose of the joint training was to share French and U.S. Army artillery techniques and further the relationship between EARF Soldiers and the 5th RIAOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

