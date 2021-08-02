Sailors conduct ITT Drill aboard John S. McCain

Chief Hospital Corpsman Darsean Sharpe, center, from Atlanta, administers medical training to Sailors during an integrated training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

