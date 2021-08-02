Sailors simulate combating a fire in the ship’s classrom during an integrated training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 03:06
|Photo ID:
|6512231
|VIRIN:
|210208-N-WI365-1020
|Resolution:
|6251x4465
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors conduct ITT Drill aboard John S. McCain [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
