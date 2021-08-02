Logistics Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Manning, left, from Castle Rock, Wa., observes as Information System Technician 1st Class Francisco Vacacorral, from Oakland, Calif., records damage control reports during an integrated training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 03:06 Photo ID: 6512232 VIRIN: 210208-N-WI365-1005 Resolution: 6205x4432 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors conduct ITT Drill aboard John S. McCain [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.