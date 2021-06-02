Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 124th Civil Engineer's Conduct a Three-Day Exercise [Image 16 of 28]

    The 124th Civil Engineer's Conduct a Three-Day Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a training exercise near Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, February 6, 2021. The exercise consisted of both individual shop and group training exercises over the course of three days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 18:17
    Photo ID: 6511942
    VIRIN: 210206-Z-IM874-1132
    Resolution: 5176x2912
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 124th Civil Engineer's Conduct a Three-Day Exercise [Image 28 of 28], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman
    Power Production
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Civil Engineer Squadron

