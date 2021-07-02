Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a training exercise near Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, February 7, 2021. The exercise consisted of both individual shop and group training exercises over the course of three days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 18:18 Photo ID: 6511956 VIRIN: 210207-Z-IM874-2028 Resolution: 5110x2874 Size: 6.74 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 124th Civil Engineer's Conduct a Three-Day Exercise [Image 28 of 28], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.