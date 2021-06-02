Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in a training exercise near Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, February 6, 2021. The exercise consisted of both individual shop and group training exercises over the course of three days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 18:18
|Photo ID:
|6511950
|VIRIN:
|210206-Z-IM874-1086
|Resolution:
|4744x3389
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The 124th Civil Engineer's Conduct a Three-Day Exercise [Image 28 of 28], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
