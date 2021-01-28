Spc. Kennedy Okumu with the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company assesses gusset operations at a wood cutting station. A gusset is a piece of plywood used to stabilize the joints of the shoring during rescue operations. Emergency shoring is used in urban search and rescue incidents as a temporary stabilization or re-support of damaged structural members or systems subject to continued movement or collapse.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 11:29
|Photo ID:
|6511742
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-QD893-706
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SLOAN, NV, US
|Hometown:
|EVANS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada
LEAVE A COMMENT