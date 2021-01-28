Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLOAN, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Maj. Khoran Lee 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Spc. Kennedy Okumu with the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company assesses gusset operations at a wood cutting station. A gusset is a piece of plywood used to stabilize the joints of the shoring during rescue operations. Emergency shoring is used in urban search and rescue incidents as a temporary stabilization or re-support of damaged structural members or systems subject to continued movement or collapse.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 11:29
    Photo ID: 6511742
    VIRIN: 210128-A-QD893-706
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SLOAN, NV, US 
    Hometown: EVANS, CO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue
    colorado
    Rescue Training
    Roosevelt Roads Army Reserve Base
    Urban Search & Rescue

