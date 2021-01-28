Spc. Kennedy Okumu with the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company assesses gusset operations at a wood cutting station. A gusset is a piece of plywood used to stabilize the joints of the shoring during rescue operations. Emergency shoring is used in urban search and rescue incidents as a temporary stabilization or re-support of damaged structural members or systems subject to continued movement or collapse.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 11:29 Photo ID: 6511742 VIRIN: 210128-A-QD893-706 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.82 MB Location: SLOAN, NV, US Hometown: EVANS, CO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.