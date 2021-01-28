Spc. Kennedy Okumu uses a saw to cut a piece of wood to build a gusset, a piece of plywood used to stabilize the joints of the shoring during rescue operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 11:33 Photo ID: 6511741 VIRIN: 210128-A-QD893-705 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 2.02 MB Location: SLOAN, NV, US Hometown: EVANS, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.