Spc. Kennedy Okumu uses a saw to cut a piece of wood to build a gusset, a piece of plywood used to stabilize the joints of the shoring during rescue operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2021 11:33
|Photo ID:
|6511741
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-QD893-705
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|SLOAN, NV, US
|Hometown:
|EVANS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Khoran Lee, identified by DVIDS
Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada
