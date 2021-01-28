Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada [Image 1 of 2]

    SLOAN, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Maj. Khoran Lee 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Spc. Kennedy Okumu uses a saw to cut a piece of wood to build a gusset, a piece of plywood used to stabilize the joints of the shoring during rescue operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2021 11:33
    Photo ID: 6511741
    VIRIN: 210128-A-QD893-705
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SLOAN, NV, US 
    Hometown: EVANS, CO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    colorado
    Rescue training
    Urban Search & Rescue

