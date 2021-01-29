Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada

Spc. Kennedy Okumu is assigned to the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, (EVCC) Windsor, Colorado and recently participated in an Urban Search & Rescue exercise near Sloan, Nevada in Jan. 2021.



The training tested the Soldiers’ ability to conduct Mass Casualty Decontamination, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) weapons reconnaissance, Medical Operations, Urban Search & Rescue, and Command and Control Operations.



Okumu is a marketing specialist in a civilian job. In the Army Reserve, his military occupation specialty is 12 K, plumber. During the training, he developed construction plans for emergency shoring. Shoring is used in Urban Search and Rescue incidents as temporary stabilization or re-support of damaged or collapsed structures.



“I worked at the cutting station,” said Okumu. “We have to build our own gussets (a piece of plywood used to stabilize the joints of the shoring during rescue operations). My job was to cut the shoring wood that is needed for the actual shoring.”



Okumu said it’s easy to gain knowledge about rescue operations because he’s learning from rescuers with 25 years of experience.



“We are very privileged to be working with them. They are mentoring us into becoming the next rescuers for the Army.”



Okumu also enjoyed getting to know his 409th battle buddies and improving his skills every day.



“I think I’m very privileged to be part of the team,” he said. “I’m a people person. I care for people. The fact that I’m learning rescue skills to rescue people, especially children, is important because I have my own kids. If it were up to me I would require rescue training during basic training so we would all know these skills.”

